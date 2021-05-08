Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €3.60 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.24) price objective on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AF. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) price target on Air France-KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on Air France-KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) price target on Air France-KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Air France-KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €3.27 ($3.84).

Air France-KLM stock traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €4.63 ($5.45). The stock had a trading volume of 5,520,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.75. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 1-year high of €14.65 ($17.24).

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

