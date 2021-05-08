Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the transportation company on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th.

Air Lease has raised its dividend payment by 87.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Air Lease stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.96. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

