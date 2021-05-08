Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.36. 606,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,892. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

ATSG has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 502,907 shares in the company, valued at $14,705,000.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael L. Berger sold 6,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $212,254.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,412.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,357. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

