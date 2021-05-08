Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €113.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €110.31 ($129.77).

EPA AIR opened at €98.37 ($115.73) on Tuesday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €99.32 and its 200 day moving average price is €91.10.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

