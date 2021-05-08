Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.61

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and traded as low as $20.55. Ajinomoto shares last traded at $21.09, with a volume of 7,221 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.53.

About Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY)

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Food Products, Overseas Food Products, Life Support, Healthcare and Others. The Domestic Food Products segment includes seasonings and processed foods, and frozen foods.

