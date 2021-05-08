Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Raised to $119.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $110.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,607.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,957. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $276,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1,343.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,558 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 29,371 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 90,992 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,857 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

