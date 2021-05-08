Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.86 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. On average, analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKBA. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

