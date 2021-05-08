Akira Takata Sells 3,500 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $295,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $90.63 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $151.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -131.35 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.59.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 36,830 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the 4th quarter worth about $571,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SiTime by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

