Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $117.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Albemarle from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Cowen started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Albemarle from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.54.

ALB stock traded up $9.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,244. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,449 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Albemarle by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

