Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $152.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $125.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALB. KeyCorp increased their price target on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.54.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $9.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,244. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 172.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 367.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

