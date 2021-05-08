Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%.

Albireo Pharma stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,730. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.52 and a quick ratio of 13.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $574.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,159,669.50. Insiders sold a total of 32,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,686 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

