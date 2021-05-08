Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading 7.4% Higher on Strong Earnings

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) shares traded up 7.4% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.87. 3,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 624,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative return on equity of 53.86% and a negative net margin of 757.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alector currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $347,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,295.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,141. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Alector by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alector by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.08.

About Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

