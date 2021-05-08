Alexis Depree Sells 7,966 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Stock

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $318,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alexis Depree also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of Nordstrom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $305,894.40.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

