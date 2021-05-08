Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Raised to $735.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $700.00 to $735.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $683.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $622.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $598.34 on Wednesday. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $195.56 and a 52-week high of $647.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $572.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.95.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Align Technology will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,121,146,000 after purchasing an additional 327,239 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 9.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Align Technology by 372.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 10,030.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

