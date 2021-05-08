Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.07

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.07 and traded as high as $9.74. Alimera Sciences shares last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 51,435 shares trading hands.

ALIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $66.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.73.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts predict that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 46,603 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.22% of Alimera Sciences worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

