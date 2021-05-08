Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) SVP Michael J. Landine Sells 19,477 Shares

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) SVP Michael J. Landine sold 19,477 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $430,441.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 236,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.83.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 18.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Alkermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

