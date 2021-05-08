Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Price Target Raised to $890.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $825.00 to $890.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE Y traded up $26.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $729.80. 99,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,246. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $660.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $617.92. Alleghany has a twelve month low of $434.53 and a twelve month high of $737.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alleghany will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Alleghany during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

