Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $176-179 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.78 million.Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q1 2021 guidance to 0.150-0.170 EPS.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $24.79 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.88.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $2,517,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 1,832,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $53,445,964.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,159,684 shares of company stock valued at $62,764,904 over the last ninety days.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

