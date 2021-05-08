Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-2.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Alliant Energy also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.50-2.64 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNT. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.71.

Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.47. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.70%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

