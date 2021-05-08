Allworth Financial LP Acquires 426 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $137.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.26. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $67.27 and a 52-week high of $191.13.

