Allworth Financial LP Acquires 896 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $48.86 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average is $42.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.06.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

