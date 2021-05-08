Allworth Financial LP Purchases 2,182 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 413.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $510,600,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,477,000 after buying an additional 2,733,540 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,307,000 after buying an additional 1,089,304 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,233,000 after buying an additional 876,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,242,000 after buying an additional 375,853 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $135.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.84. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

