Alpha Coin Price Tops $0.0005 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Alpha Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $18,823.51 and approximately $58.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,689.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.32 or 0.02348494 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.33 or 0.00624173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00067137 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002098 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin (APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

