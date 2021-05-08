AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,726,000 after purchasing an additional 204,266 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1,515.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,899,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,828 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3,834.8% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,564 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,239,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,803,000 after acquiring an additional 179,405 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,025,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,694,000 after acquiring an additional 255,421 shares during the period.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.88.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

