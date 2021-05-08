Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%.

NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 928,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,239. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.53. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Get Alphatec alerts:

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,887 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $64,174.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,981.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 627,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,220,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,959 shares of company stock worth $2,080,587 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.