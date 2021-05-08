Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Friday, March 5th.

NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $105.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.35. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $16.82.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.43). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 808.90% and a negative net margin of 82.03%. The firm had revenue of $57.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the first quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 843.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

