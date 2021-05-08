ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ALX Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.67.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $64.98 on Wednesday. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $117.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average of $71.63.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $549,149.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,405,255.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $962,421.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,043,202.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,363 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.