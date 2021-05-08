Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Arbor Wealth Management LLC

Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.7% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $613,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,291.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,266.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,202.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,330.00 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,135.79.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.