Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.18. Ambarella reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 325%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMBA. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $92.66 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $137.21. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -52.65 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.71.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total transaction of $929,445.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,408,590.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $628,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710 over the last quarter. 5.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 433.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,563,000 after buying an additional 783,874 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $43,926,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,182,000 after buying an additional 356,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $30,222,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Ambarella by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 341,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after buying an additional 253,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

