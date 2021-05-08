Ameresco, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Ameresco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.36.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,220,384.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,300,000 in the last 90 days. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Ameresco by 23.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,452,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,271,000 after purchasing an additional 459,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ameresco by 21.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,226,000 after acquiring an additional 361,137 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,075,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter worth approximately $23,956,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Ameresco by 52.5% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 389,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,927,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

