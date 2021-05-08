American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) EVP Sells $133,203.73 in Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,615.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $87.19 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 534,194 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 722.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,662,000 after acquiring an additional 418,427 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,655,000 after acquiring an additional 264,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,742,000 after acquiring an additional 252,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

