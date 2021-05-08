American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,931 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 74,554 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $158.98 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $159.26. The company has a market cap of $127.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

