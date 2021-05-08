American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $37.41 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $37.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 138.56, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $261,969.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812 over the last ninety days. 21.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

