American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NYSE:AMH opened at $37.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.56, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.22. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $37.43.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.55.

In related news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

