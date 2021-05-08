American Resources (AREC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Shares of American Resources stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $3.04. 382,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,983,330. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -0.69. American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02.

Get American Resources alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target (up from $3.75) on shares of American Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on American Resources in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.