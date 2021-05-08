American States Water (NYSE:AWR) PT Raised to $87.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

NYSE AWR opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.24. American States Water has a one year low of $69.25 and a one year high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 17.38%. American States Water’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 62.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American States Water by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,900,000 after purchasing an additional 210,731 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in American States Water by 1.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in American States Water by 16.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in American States Water by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American States Water by 4.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

