American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

Shares of AVD traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.10. 188,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.13 million, a P/E ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. American Vanguard has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

