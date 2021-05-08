American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

NYSE:AVD opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.67. American Vanguard has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $621.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.