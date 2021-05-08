Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of COLD traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.37. 4,890,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.39. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.23, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.21%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $7,070,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

