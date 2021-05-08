Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at SVB Leerink

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $267.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2022 earnings at $16.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.23 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMGN. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $255.62.

Amgen stock opened at $254.21 on Tuesday. Amgen has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.39. The company has a market cap of $146.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $779,408 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $61,201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $3,453,000. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in Amgen by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

