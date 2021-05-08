Amon (AMN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $51,940.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 8th. Amon has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and $51,940.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Amon has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Amon coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00082027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00062251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.43 or 0.00792330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00104016 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,669.68 or 0.09631194 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00044241 BTC.

About Amon

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 705,344,960 coins. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amon is amon.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

