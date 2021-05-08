Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of AMYT opened at GBX 167.50 ($2.19) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £299.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20. Amryt Pharma has a 12 month low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 250 ($3.27). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 204.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 202.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.31.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

In related news, insider Ray Stafford acquired 300,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £600,200 ($784,165.14).

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.