Analysts Anticipate Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.23 Million

Equities analysts expect Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) to announce $83.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.20 million and the highest is $85.30 million. Boston Private Financial reported sales of $81.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year sales of $334.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $327.00 million to $343.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $346.48 million, with estimates ranging from $328.00 million to $360.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 870,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.16. Boston Private Financial has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $15.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $337,953.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at $427,435.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPFH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

