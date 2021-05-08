Analysts Anticipate Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to Post $0.66 EPS

Brokerages expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Campbell Soup reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.58.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $50,000. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

