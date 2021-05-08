Analysts Anticipate La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to Post $0.75 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will announce $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.75. La-Z-Boy reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.70 million.

LZB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. La-Z-Boy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.74. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,621,000 after purchasing an additional 110,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 539.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 814,871 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 916,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,508,000 after purchasing an additional 460,804 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 157,755 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 57,373.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 463,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,478,000 after purchasing an additional 463,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

