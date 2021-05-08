Analysts Anticipate Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Lumen Technologies also reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.85.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LUMN traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.99. 13,323,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,681,511. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

