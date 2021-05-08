Analysts Anticipate Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of SAMG stock opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 52,298 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 19,862 shares during the period. 43.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.