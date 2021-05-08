Analysts Anticipate Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of SAMG stock opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 52,298 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 19,862 shares during the period. 43.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

