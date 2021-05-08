Analysts Expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will announce $160.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings. Calix posted sales of $119.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $629.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $625.00 million to $633.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $703.30 million, with estimates ranging from $701.60 million to $705.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Calix.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CALX. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Calix by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Calix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Calix by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Calix by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CALX traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 342.86 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.78. Calix has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $48.78.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calix (CALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.