Analysts Expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $856.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to report sales of $856.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $879.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $840.64 million. Nielsen reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year sales of $3.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nielsen from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Nielsen by 12.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Nielsen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 29.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. S&T Bank boosted its stake in Nielsen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank now owns 31,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period.

Shares of NLSN traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,141,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $27.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nielsen (NLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.