Analysts Expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.78 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will report sales of $6.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.57 billion. Plains All American Pipeline reported sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $28.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.16 billion to $35.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.10 billion to $38.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 37,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.